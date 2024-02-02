2024 started with a bang for Jeep on the Italian market. And more precisely, for Avenger: the first 100% electric SUV of the US brand reached the absolute first position in our country in January in the BEV market, which includes full electric models in each segment. But not only that: it was also the Best-selling B-SUV of the segment taking into account each engine version, another record of which Avenger can boast.

Not just Avenger

Avenger's contribution was decisive in allowing Jeeps to reach important levels in Italy in January: Compass, Wrangler and the flagship Grand Cherokee also brought home more than encouraging results, allowing the Jeep brand to climb the overall ranking and place itself in sixth place on the Italian market with a share of 5.13%up compared to January last year.

Two new models in 2024

Important numbers therefore, which however do not slow down Jeep's growth ambitions: the US brand has already announced that during this year two new fully electric models will debut on the US market (they will also arrive on the European market), such as the Wagoneer S with an elegant and refined design and the sportiest Reconmore focused on the off-road spirit of the brand.