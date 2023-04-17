The new Jeep Avenger arrives in Italian dealerships in motorisation electric And gas. It is offered in combination with four trim levels: Avenger (Full Electric only), longitude, Altitude and Summit. The launch version 1st Edition has already received over 10,000 online bookings.

Jeep Avenger price

The prices of the Jeep Avenger in Italy start from 23,300 euros, version related 1.2 turbo petrol with 100 bhp with front-wheel drive and six-speed manual gearbox in the trim longitude. for theAltitude and the Summit on petrol it goes up respectively to 25,300 euros And 28,300 euros.

New Jeep Avenger electric but also petrol

Avenger prices with 156 HP electric motor and range up to 400 km start from 35,400 euros. Going up are the fittings Altitude at 39,900 euros, Longitude at 37,900 euros, 1st Edition at 39,500 euros And Summit at 42,900 euros. Below is the price list of the Jeep Avenger:

👉 Avenger 1.2 turbo petrol Longitude: 23.300 euros

👉 Avenger 1.2 turbo petrol Altitude: 25,300 euros

👉 Avenger 1.2 turbo petrol Summit: 28.300 euros

👉 Electric Avenger: 35.400 euros

👉 Electric Avenger Altitude: 39.900 euros

👉 Longitude electric Avenger: 37.900 euros

👉 Avenger 1st Edition: 39,500 euros

👉 Electric Avenger Summit: 42.900 euros

Jeep Avenger trims

The Jeep Avenger is available in four trim levels Avenger (Full Electric only), longitude, Altitude and Summitplus the launch version 1st Edition. For personalization there are 7 body colors and up to a maximum of 5 packages.

Jeep Avenger 1st Edition

Specifically the setting Avenger (available with the Full Electric engine) includes 16″ black rims and full-LED headlights, Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist, a 10.25″ radio and a complete 7″ digital cluster, automatic climate control, systems Hill Descent Control, Selec-Terrain and related services.

Jeep Avenger Longitude

The setup longitude the Jeep Avenger adds 16” alloy wheels, color-matched door handles and gray underbody plates, Hill Descent Control and Selec-Terrain systems, connected services and rear parking sensors on the electrics.

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger Altitude

L’Altitude it also features 17″ alloy wheels, silver underbody plates, premium fabric and vinyl seats, rear parking sensors, 10.25″ digital instrument panel and power tailgate.

Jeep Avenger on the road

There IV version Avenger Altitude is also equipped as standard with the electric tailgate “handsfree” and the Passive entry function.

Jeep Avenger Summit

The top of the Jeep Avenger range is represented by the equipment Summitwhich includes 18” alloy wheels, Full-LED headlights and taillights, “handsfree” electric tailgate and the Passive Entry.

The interior of the Jeep Avenger 1st Edition

In addition, the cockpit features multicolor ambient light, a yellow fascia on the dashboard and a wireless charger. The Summit trim also offers i 360° parking sensors and the top view rear view camera similar to that of a drone.

Jeep Avenger customization

For the customization of the Jeep Avenger there are seven colors: three pastels (Snow, Volcano and Ruby) and four metallics (Sun, Lake, Granite and Stone), plus one two-tone livery with Volcano roof for higher trim levels.

Electric Jeep Avenger on the dirt road

In the installations Longitude, Altitude and Summit up to five different packs are available. About the installations Longitude and Altitudethe package Tech & Style includes rear view camera for reversing, adaptive cruise control, auto dimming rear view mirror and automatic high beam, privacy glass and LED fog lights, while the package Infotainment & Convenience offers the wireless charger for smartphones, the USB type-C port for the second row, the Mopar mats for the glove compartment, the central tunnel cover and the Traffic Sign Information function. Finally, the Winter Pack Includes heated windshield, heated seats, and front and rear carpeted floor mats.

Digital driver display

About the setup SummitThe ADAS package offers level 2 autonomous driving, 360° parking sensors, blind spot monitoring function and auto-dimming rear view mirror. The package LEDs & Styles includes LED headlamps, LED taillights, animated welcome/exit lights and ambient lighting. Finally the package Infotainment & Convenience it includes, in addition to the others, a rear view camera.

Photo Jeep Avenger

