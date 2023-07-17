Change of plans for the Jeep Avenger range: the petrol version which was supposed to represent only a very small part of the sales of this model in Europe, could play a slightly different role in terms of registrations in the Old Continent. The anticipation comes from Automotive News Europe, where Luca Ciferri explains that the American brand has decided to open the sales of the variant with internal combustion engine to other markets in addition to those initially designated.

On petrol also in other countries

In fact, originally the petrol version of the Jeep Avenger was supposed to be sold only in Italy, Spain and Poland (country of production of this car). Eric Laforge, head of the brand in Europe anticipated the decision of the American car manufacturer to expand the sale of the ICE variant also in other countries of the Old Continent and in particular in Germany, Spain and the UK.

Jeep’s choice

A non-random choice by Jeep, which highlighted a pragmatic will not only linked to the request but also to the attempt to protect dealers and customers from speculative actions.

Jeep Avenger ICE

The petrol-powered Jeep Avenger will still be offered in a limited number of specimens, in the Altitude trim only. This version offers instead the 17-inch alloy wheels, the silver underbody plates and the premium seats in fabric and vinyl, in combination with the silver band of the dashboard and the silver accents of the interior. Rear parking sensors, 10.25” digital instrument panel and power tailgate are standard. The EV version is also equipped with a “handsfree” electric tailgate and the Passive Entry function. We remind you that the petrol Jeep Avenger is equipped with a 1.2 engine capable of delivering 100 HP.