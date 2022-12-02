The new launch campaign continues apace Jeep Avenger, the B-segment SUV that the American Stellantis brand unveiled to the general public at the Paris Auto Show and which represents the first fully electric model of the American brand. After the first pre-booking phase, orders have now been opened on 10 European markets, including Italy: the new Avenger can in fact be booked in France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Spain and Luxembourg. At the moment, the price list only includes the 1ST Edition, the full electric version which has a price starting from 39,500 euros.

The first deliveries are expected in the spring, to be precise in the second quarter of 2023. The endothermic variant, the one equipped with the 100 HP 1.2 turbopetrol unit, will also arrive at a later date in some markets. Jeep Avenger 1ST Edition can be chosen with three different body colors, two of which with a contrasting roof: pastel Volcano (monochromatic), Sun and Granite, both with Volcano roof. L’1ST Edition set-up includes full LED headlights, ambient lighting, level 2 autonomous driving, Uconnect 10″ infotainment system with 10.25″ display, 10.25″ fully digital dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and wireless charging pad for smartphones.

Embellished by the two-tone livery, also includes tinted windows and 18″ alloy wheels as standard. The equipment package is completed by the automatic climate control, the Blind Spot System, the automatic high beams, the rear-view mirror with dipped beam function, the electrically folding and heated side mirrors, the 360° parking sensors with rear view camera with drone vision and the Mode cable. 3 for public charging stations. Jeep Avenger EV is equipped with front-wheel drive, boasts a powertrain that delivers a power of 156 HP and is combined with a 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 51 kWh (48.1 kWh useful) for anautonomy declared 392 km in the WLTP mixed cycle which become 550 km in urban areas. Compatible with charging infrastructures up to 100 kW, with a fast station it is possible to recover up to 80% of the travel range in 34 minutes.