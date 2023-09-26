Jeep Avenger continues to offer convincing answers on the market. The new SUV from the Stellantis group brand led the Jeep’s growth in the B-SUV segment of the European market: in just over a year, to be precise since its reveal at last year’s Paris Motor Show, the model has in fact already collected over 40,000 orders in the Old Continent, a symptom of an excellent state of health which contributes significantly to the business of its manufacturer.

The growth numbers

Numbers in hand, in fact, thanks also to Avenger in the period between January and August of this year the US car manufacturer recorded an increase in volumes in the B-SUV segment by 33.5% compared to the same period in 2022, which corresponds to more than double the growth of the entire segment, equal to +12.8%. A trend also dictated by the fact that the last three months have taken place first deliveries of Avenger in other markets.

The electric convinces

As mentioned, the electric version of the SUV was highly appreciated: just think that over 40% of orders confirmed are precisely for the BEV model, demonstrating the growing interest of customers for this Avenger variant. He was at his side to complete Jeep’s successful work in the LEV segment in Europe Renegade: these two models have in fact allowed the Jeep brand to conquer fifth place in Europe in the B-SUV LEV segment with a market share of 10.6%, up compared to 9.6% last year. However, there is no rival for the brand in Italy, where Jeep dominated the segment with a market share of 49.9%.

Laforge speaks

“Jeep Avenger was designed to fully satisfy the needs of European customersas demonstrated by the extraordinary results that the car is recording across the continent – said Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand Europe – Added to the success of the Jeep Avenger are the excellent sales results of the Jeep Renegade, which recorded an increase compared to last year, demonstrating that the two vehicles complement each other by offering two ecological and convincing alternatives completely different in the competitive B-SUV market”.