There Jeep Avenger now it is also hybrid. Named e-Hybrid, it adds to the options already available, including the completely one electric it’s at gas. This hybrid variant is equipped with the engine mild-hybrid MHEV 1.2 turbo petrol with 100 HPcoupled with two electrical unitsthe same system that will be used on Fiat 600 starting from 2024. The hybrid traction allows the Avenger to move electrically at low speeds and during manoeuvres. Furthermore, the electric unit assists the thermal motorization during the accelerationshelping to lower emissions and consumption.

– TEST DRIVING IMPRESSIONS HOW THE ELECTRIC AVENGER GOES –

Jeep Avenger hybrid e-Hybrid

The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is equipped with a hybrid drive composed of a 1.2 liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine (100 HP) and 205 Nm, a 48 volt lithium ion battery it’s a e-DCS6 dual clutch gearbox with an electric motor from 21 kW and 55 Nm.

Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid on the road

The electric mode is activated in the city a speeds less than 30 km/hguaranteeing up to 1 km of autonomy 100% electric in urban and extra-urban environments with regular driving or stable conditions.

The technology also involves the engine injection process, facilitated by a supported electric motor Belt Starter Generator, allowing smooth transitions between the internal combustion engine and the electric one. Additional electricity improves torque at low rpm, ensuring silent and responsive starts.

The mode “pure electric” it is useful in situations such as traffic jams, and the vehicle can be parked in 100% electric mode.

e-DCS6 dual clutch transmission

Technology allows energy recovery during deceleration and automatic charging via regenerative brakingeliminating the need for an external source.

Consumption and emissions

The hybrid drive of the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid aims to reduce consumption and CO2 emissionswith an estimated emissions range between 111 and 114 g/kmwith an estimated reduction of 10 g/km compared to the similar petrol version with automatic transmission.

Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid on the road

The declared consumption is 19.6 km/l (15% less), while on the performance front the hybrid Avenger takes off from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 secondsthanks to the combined operation of the thermal and electrical unit.

What changes on the hybrid Avenger

Compared to the other versions, the Jeep Avenger hybrid stands out on the outside with a e-Hybrid badge dedicated. Inside, you can choose between a 7-inch e-Hybrid display that provides MHEV information, or a 10.25 inch display.

E-Hybrid tailgate badge

The vehicle is also equipped with gear shift paddles and equipped with a sunroof Open-Air Sky Roof. Other features on board include the motorized driver’s seat with massaging function and stainless steel material skinwhich guarantees optimal support and relaxation during the journey.

Driving mode

The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is equipped with the system as standard downhill assistance and the selector Select Terrainwhich allows you to choose between six driving programs.

Driving the Avenger e-Hybrid

These include Normal for daily travel, Echo for energy saving, Sport for sportier driving, as well as Snow for snowy surfaces, Mud for muddy terrain and Sand for sandy soils.

Hybrid Avenger with Longitude, Altitude and Summit trim levels

The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is available in trim levels Longitude, Altitude and Summit. The version Longitude features an elegant design with 16-inch alloy wheels, full LED front headlights and door handles in the same color as the body. The interiors include a comfortable cockpit with dashboard knurled blackfabric seats, 7″ digital instrument cluster, cruise control and front armrest. Security is ensured by features such as autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

The setup Altitude he adds 17-inch alloy wheelssilver underbody plates, premium fabric/vinyl seats, height-adjustable load floor, silver dashboard with interior inserts, 10.25″ digital instrument clusterautomatic single-zone climate control and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Avenger e-Hybrid is on sale in trim levels Longitude, Altitude and Summit.

The version Summittop of the range, also has i 18-inch alloy wheelsfront headlights and rear lights full LEDtinted windows and luxurious interiors with multi-colour lighting, photochromic rear view mirror, hands-free opening and starting, wireless chargerblind-spot monitoring, 180° rear-view camera, 360° parking sensors, automatic high beam control, electrically locking rear-view mirror, hands-free tailgate and automatic level 2 autonomous driving.

Price, how much does the hybrid Avenger cost

The price of the hybrid Avenger is probably 25,000 eurosslightly higher than that of the petrol version.

Photo Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid

VIDEO Test the electric Jeep Avenger

Electric Jeep Avenger video test on road and off-road

