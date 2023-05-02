Jeep Avenger is a very important model for the American brand of Stellantis. It is in fact the first electric car of the US brand, designed in particular for Europe thanks to its compact shapes and modern design which nevertheless recalls the main stylistic features of the stars and stripes car manufacturer. The car is also full of Easter Eggs, the so-called “Easter Eggs”, small hidden details that make this model even more unique.

How many Easter Eggs on Jeep Avenger

Starting from the small ladybug on the roof, especially on the elements for fixing the roof bars. A reproduction of the small lucky insect carved in relief in the plastic and colored black. Added to this is an element in the central grid that reproduces a Cartesian plane, with the geographical coordinates of Turin, the place where the brand’s Style Center is located, where the Jeep Avenger was conceived.

Little secrets to discover

But the little surprises didn’t end there. At the base of the windshield there is in fact a boy who scans the sky with a telescope and at the opposite corner we find a constellation. Near the junction of the rear window, however, we find the decal of a mountain range, another reference to the Outdoor spirit of the Jeep Avenger and more generally of the American brand specializing in off-road vehicles.

The Willys could not be missing

Finally, a reference to the legendary Jeep Willys present on the Avenger tire could not be missing: here, in fact, the iconic grille appears, the symbol par excellence of that model and a distinctive trait of the other cars of the American car manufacturer. So many small Easter Eggs that future owners will have fun identifying and that make the new Jeep Avenger part of the US brand family.