Sales of the Jeep Avenger MY24 open, the first 100% electric SUV of the brand which has collected twelve international awards since its launch, including Car of the Year 2023. The current range goes from 100% electric to e-Hybrid, recently introduced, with automatic gearbox, in addition to the classic 100 HP 1.2 petrol engine with manual gearbox.

Among the options available for the new Avenger MY24 now there is the Open-Air Sky Roof sunroof, the electrically adjustable driver’s seat, equipped with a massaging function and leather upholstery.

Presented at the Paris Motor Show last year, it has attracted more than 40,000 orders and has proved fundamental in increasing the brand’s share of the B-SUV segment in Europe. And now, in response to the feedback received from customers and the demands of the constantly evolving market, the new Jeep Avenger MY24 has a new range and a rationalization of contents.

All now have 16″ alloy wheels as standard, full LED headlights, door handles in body color and gray underbody plates. The interior sports a 10.25″ instrument panel, a 7” full digital cluster, the cruise control system, a set of safety functions including autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane -keep assist, driver attention assist, hill descent control, Selec-Terrain and rear parking sensors,