Production record for Jeep Avenger. The model of the American brand, the first compact SUV and Car of the Year 2023, has reached 100,000 units assembled in the Tychy plant in Poland after the Stellantis brand announced in recent weeks that it had reached 100,000 orders for the vehicle that is available in electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid 4xe versions that will hit the road in the coming months.

An important milestone

The Stellantis Group announced the production milestone achieved in Tychy for the Jeep Avenger, underlining that the 100,000th unit was an e-Hybrid version. “A significant achievement in the production of Jeep Avenger – we read in the post published on LinkedIn by Stellantis – The 100,000th model in its new e-Hybrid version has rolled off the assembly line at the Tychy plant in Poland. With the upcoming launch of the Jeep Avenger 4xe and continued advances in hybrid technology, Jeep is not only meeting the needs of today’s drivers, but also shaping the future of the Jeep brand in Europe.”

The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid

The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid boasts a powertrain consisting of a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine capable of delivering 100 hp and 205 Nm of torque, combined with a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox in addition to the classic BSG unit typical of mild-hybrid. To these is then added the 48 Volt lithium-ion battery, for electric driving at speeds below 30 km/h reaching 1 km of autonomy in full electric. The “pure electric” mode is also useful for the e-Creeping function, as it allows a series of short forward movements without using the accelerator, with significant advantages in situations such as traffic jams (e-Queueing mode). The vehicle can be parked in 100% electric mode (e-Parking). Furthermore, this technology allows for energy recovery during deceleration and allows for automatic charging through regenerative braking, eliminating the need for an external source. The unit has been designed to be highly efficient, with the American brand promising a reduction of up to 15% in CO2 emissions compared to a combustion engine with automatic transmission for CO2 emissions between 111 and 114 g/km. Performance also includes acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds. The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid stands out from the other versions thanks to several elements inside and outside the passenger compartment. Starting with the dedicated badge on the body, in addition to the 7-inch e-Hybrid display that provides MHEV information, with driving modes, engine status and power meter readings. Alternatively, the 10.25” e-Hybrid screen is available.