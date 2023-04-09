Jeep Avenger, the first 100% electric SUV of the US brand, has obtained new recognition from the specialized press by winning the titles of “Electric Car of the Year” and “Best Electric City Car” at the “Electric Awards” 2023 of TopGearwhich celebrate the best electric cars, in a very broad field ranging from hypercars to utility cars, through the opinion of a jury of experts.

The reasons for the double prize

“Jeep Avenger is one of those cars that looks like it was designed by people who are passionate about their work. Shapes, proportions, textures, colors and graphics are modern and combine very well. It stands on a well-known, carefully improved and well-packaged platform, and is attractively priced. It’s accessible, not exclusive. AND for the times now, that’s a good thing“said Jack Rix, editor of Top Gear Magazine.

“Jeep Avenger is compact, shorter than most small crossovers, its silhouette makes it easy to drive anywhere, and the black plastic protectors around the perimeter minimize the impact of small bumps – reads the motivation with which the jury awarded the first full electric SUV of the Stellantis group brand – Being prepared for light off-roading, the short overhangs and long suspension travel allow it to negotiate bumps and potholes with ease. The height allows you to comfortably transport adult passengers on the rear sofa, and the trunk is adequate. If you add up all these features, you get the best electric city car of the moment“.

Electric, but also petrol

Let us recall the specifications of the new Jeep Avenger in its 100% electric version: its autonomy with zero emissions, it reaches 400 km in the WLTP cycle and exceeds 550 km in the city, with the possibility of restoring enough energy to travel 30 km in just three minutes of recharging. And for those who don’t want to opt for pure electric, the new Avenger is also offered in a version on the Italian market gas: in this case the engine is a 1,200 cm3 capable of delivering a maximum power of 100 HP and a maximum torque of 205 Nm.