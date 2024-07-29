The thirteenth summer edition of the 105 XMastersthe highly anticipated summer event held in Senigallia, in the province of Ancona. A great success that involved over 65,000 people in nine days full of activities, sports and fun. In the event that had the environment as the protagonist, the brand Jeep he managed to shine thanks to his commitment to increasingly sustainable mobility.

Jeep at 105 XMasters 2024

In fact, for some years now, the American brand has undertaken a path aimed at combining its historical values ​​and off-road performance with a particular attention to reducing emissions. And the Italian public has rewarded this strategyparticularly appreciating the technology 4xe Plug-In Hybrid on the Made in Italy Renegade and Compass SUVs, in addition to the debut of the innovative Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV.

A convincing range

Numbers in hand, Renegade 4xe confirmed itself as the best-selling Plug-In Hybrid B-SUV in Italy in the first half of 2024, while the Electric Avenger It was the best-selling electric B-SUV both in June and in the entire first half of the year. Considering all engines, Avenger also turned out to be the best-selling SUV in Italy in the first six months of 2024.

Avenger protagonist

During the nine days of the event, the public was able to admire the Jeep models up close, taking over 200 test drives on the brand’s SUV range. The 40,000 m2 of the Senigallia Village were the beating heart of challenges, music, sports and fun on the sand, thanks also to the constant entertainment of the Radio 105 entertainers, who broadcast a daily program live. Over 30 sports disciplines they also allowed participants to experiment and discover new passions, from climbing to yoga, from padel to triathlon, without forgetting the evenings of music under the stars.