In 2024, the range of Jeep Avenger is enriched with the introduction of version a 4xe all-wheel drive. This variant features a powertrain 48 Volt hybrid (mild-hybrid) consisting of a 1.2 liter turbo petrol enginecoupled with two electric motors capable of providing traction to both the front and rear axles.

Jeep Avenger 4xe

The Jeep Avenger 4xe features a hybrid drive which does not use a traditional central driveshaft, but has a second electric motor mounted at the rear. This powertrain is combined with the combustion engine 1.2 liter turbo petrol hybrid at 48 Volts, connected to the front wheels; a choice that aims to maintain good off-road capabilities without excessively increasing the weight and above all the cost of the vehicle.

Jeep Avenger 4×4 Concept

This solution is new within the Stellantis group and could also be used in the future for the Group's future B-SUVs, such as the Fiat 600 and the future Alfa Romeo Milan.

Jeep 4xe hybrid 48 Volt traction characteristics

The system of 48 volt hybrid drive eliminates the need for charging plugs, while still offering the performance needed to tackle off-road terrain. The powertrain consists of a 136 HP thermal engine combined with two electric powertrains, powered by one 898 Wh lithium ion battery. Both electric motors have a power of 21 kW (29 hp) and they can work both independently of the heat engine and together with it.

The Avenger 4xe adopts a hybrid powertrain with 48 Volt mild hybrid technology

The system offers several driving modeincluding operation in all-electric mode for short distances at low speeds, and the possibility of using the combustion engine as energy generator. The system “power looping” it also allows the use of all-wheel drive even when the battery is flat.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe stands out from other versions for some aesthetic details. At the front it features a bumper specially designed foroff-road, which features a specific cut in the lower part to improve the attack angle, as well as a central protection with aluminum colored finish.

The Avenger 4xe adopts off road features

The fog lights have been repositioned for greater protection, while the central air intake includes two colored inserts that not only add style, along with the small yellow “X”. (similar to the “e” on the e-Hybrid versions), but are also designed to protect the ADAS sensors during minor frontal collisions. Other details include an anti-glare sticker on the hood, roof bars on the roof and alloy wheels with tires with more generous shoulders specific for off-road use.

Price

The price of the Jeep Avenger 4xe has not been officially communicated, but we can assume a base cost included between 26,000 and 30,000 euros. With the arrival of this variant, the Avenger range is completed with propulsion versions petrol, mild-hybrid, 100% electric And 4xe.

