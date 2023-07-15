The National Fire Brigade will be able to take advantage of 1,000 fully electric Jeep Avenger units within its fleet, all part of a Consip tender that the Stellantis Fleet & Tender department won at the end of last year. It was the Italian-French group itself who announced it, specifying that all these battery-powered SUVs will be part of the new fleet of school vehicles also intended to support operational interventions throughout Italy.

EV fleet

Still in the context of this tender, Stellantis announces that the agreement for the first 2,160 full electric vehicles of the group dates back to last March, divided into 24 E-Ducatos, 720 units of Peugeot e-2008 and 1,440 E-Doblò BEVs: in total, numbers in hand, the renewal of the electric fleet of the Fire Brigade therefore now consists of 3,160 electric vehicles.

Long-standing partnership

All electric Jeep Avenger supplied to the Fire Brigade are distinguished by the classic red livery with institutional white lettering. “With this important supply the partnership that unites Stellantis with the National Fire Brigade is confirmed, a combination that highlights the excellence of Italian products not only at the service of safety and public order but also in the specific areas of the Fire Brigade: from rescue public to environmental protection, from civil protection activities to the safeguarding of our country’s assets”says Stellantis.

550 km of autonomy in the city

The new all-electric Jeep Avenger is equipped with a 400 Volt electric motor highly efficient second-generation engine, which delivers 115 kW of total power, corresponding to 156 HP, and 260 Nm of maximum torque. The electric range reaches 400 km in the WLTP mixed cycle, but it can go there up to 550km if its use is limited to the city. Furthermore, thanks to the combination of short overhangs and large wheels, the electric SUV of the US brand offers the best ground clearance in its category (200 mm) and exceptional angles of attack (20°), ramp (20°) and departure ( 32°), all essential for off-road driving but also useful in town, for example when going up a steep parking ramp.