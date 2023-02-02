Eric Laforge he was appointed Responsible for the Jeep brand in Europewith the appointment becoming effective on February 1, 2023. In this role the French manager substitute Antonella Brunowhich is going to fill the role of Head of Peugeot Enlarged Europe.

Eric Laforge will report directly to Christian MeunierBrand CEO of Jeep, ea Uwe HochgeschurtzCEO of Stellantis Enlarged Europe.

Who is Eric Laforge?

Eric Laforge is a French manager. After graduating from the École Supérieure de Gestion et Finance (ESGF) in Paris, Eric Laforge began his FCA career in 1990. After a few years of experience in the commercial sector of FCA in France and Italy, it was CEO of FCA Switzerland and then CEO of FCA Germany. From 2015 to 2018 it was MOPAR Parts & Services Minor Markets Director and subsequently Central Europe Director (CH/B/NL/AT) of the Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle departments from 2019 to 2020.

After working for a year as Head of Fiat Professionalhe was appointed Head of LCV Enlarged Europe in 2021.

