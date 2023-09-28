Pinwheel of nominations at the top of some divisions and some brands of the Stellantis Group. The Italian-French group has announced that the new roles will be effective starting from November 1st, and will concern the leadership of the South American and Asian division of the conglomerate as well as the management of the brand Jeeps.

Jeep changes CEO

In particular, the former CFO of Stellantis in South America from 2017 to 2021 and from October 2021 CEO North America & Director of Strategy and Business Development at the Marcolin Emanuele Group Chaplain was appointed COO of Stellantis South America, thus replacing Antonio Filosa. While Ashwani Muppasani, currently head of the National Sales Company in China since July 2022, has been elected COO of Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, replacing Carl Smiley. Christian Meunier, however, will no longer be the CEO of Jeep: he has announced that he intends to take a long break to focus on personal interests; Antonio will replace him in the role of CEO. Filosa.

Thanks from Tavares

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you warmly Christian and Carl for their commitment and contribution in making Stellantis the leading company it is today – declared the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares – Life circumstances must make us accept the personal decisions of our colleagues, which illustrate their human qualities, beyond their professional skills. I have full confidence that Emanuele and Ashwani, as newly appointed EVPs, as well as Antonio in his new role as CEO of the Jeep brand, will continue the path traced by their predecessors and will further push Stellantis to win in this period of profound change in our sector.”