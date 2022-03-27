The optimization of production processes would be bringing Stellantis to review the organization of its factories. Indeed, the group led by Carlos Tavares has the will to make the most of the capabilities of over 20 European production sites and to do so it seems that the Portuguese manager is ready with some corrections, reallocating the lines of some models. Revolving doors in particular for Italy, where Stellantis seems willing to bet strongly on Melfi while foreseeing the release of other cars that would be built elsewhere.

The Jeep Renegade could leave the Lucanian plant, with the production of the SUV that would move to Spain. A decision that could be endorsed or modified in the course of work also by virtue of the investments that the local government is ready to implement in terms of electrification. Volkswagen has recently taken advantage of the PERTE plan (the Spanish version of our PNRR) to announce new investments with Seat and Stellantis could do the same by freeing the Melfi lines for DS, Opel and Lancia and diverting Renegade and also the Compass to an Iberian site. The transition could take place on the occasion of the future generation of the two models and therefore not before the two-year period 2025-2026. The Lancia Ypsilon could also be built on the lines that could accommodate the two Jeep models, with the new generation of the Turin city car that would therefore move from Tychy to Poland.

A move that would follow the start of work on the site for the three new B-SUVs from Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep. In particular, the new Ypsilon would be about to move to Zaragoza. A new home also for one of the versions of the new Fiat Panda. The next generation of the best seller on the Italian market will have different versions by body type and segment, inspired by the Centoventi concept car and one of these should be built in Kragujevac, Serbia or Trnava, Slovakia.