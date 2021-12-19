The women’s team of the Juventus recently qualified for the quarter-finals of Champions League, successfully concluding the group stage. This means that the Jeep brand, which can be found on the Turin team’s jerseys, will also advance in the competition.

It’s not just about a good sporting result: Jeep firmly believes that the female component is fundamental for the success of the brand on the Italian market. In particular, the American car manufacturer, which is part of the Stellantis group, is one of the market leaders in the SUV segment and has a strong presence among the plug-ins, thanks to the 4xe technology that equips the Compass and Renegade models in particular.

According to Jeep on the basis of data provided by Wekosmos, “the Plug-In Hybrid is the most popular diet among women who are thinking about a future purchase, confirming how the female public is particularly inclined to change their habits to reduce the impact on the environment. This trend is also confirmed by Google Trend, which sees increasing interest in plug-in hybrid technology from women“.

Even more understandable, therefore, the choice to push on the popularity of women’s football, which fortunately is on the rise. Jeep has sponsored the Juventus women’s team for four years, and in this period the team has won four league titles, one Italian Cup and two Super Cups.