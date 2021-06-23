The expansion of the range continues Jeep, with the American brand that has attracted the curiosity of its customers thanks to a mysterious e cryptic teaser published on its social channels. The image shows a road sign depicting a stylized off-road vehicle accompanied by the writing 40.4. The image could anticipate the arrival of a new version of Wrangler, an even more extreme variant of the symbolic model of Jeep even if the hypotheses are the most disparate.

Pigozzi (Jeep): “We will expand the range, make room for electrification”

According to Carscoops, the arrow presumably refers to a breakover angle of 40.4 °. A plausible thesis considering that the Wrangler Rubicon already has a breakover angle of 37 ° and that the choice to further increase off-road capabilities comes just as Ford has begun its marketing campaign of the new Bronco, available with the Sasquatch package which includes a “high-clearance” suspension, unique fenders, electronically locking differentials and 35-inch mud tires. If the teaser anticipates an extreme Wrangler, here is the hardcore variant of the Jeep model could increase raised suspension and larger tires, just as can be seen in the image posted on social media. It is also worth mentioning that Stellantis worked on a vehicle customization plant near the Toledo assembly plant that builds the Gladiator and Wrangler.