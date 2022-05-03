The Jeep hybrid range continues to be popular in Italy. THE 4xe models of the US brand dominated the low-emission vehicle market in our country also in April, with a record share of more than 20% in the plug market, ie the one that includes both 100% electric and plug-in hybrid models. The electrification process at the Jeep home goes hand in hand with the digitization of sales: just think that in the fourth month of the year alone, around 600 customers chose to buy their new Jeep SUV through online channels.

A successful April then that of Jeep 4xe, which involved all the hybrid SUVs of the brand: from Compass, which was confirmed as the best-selling model among the LEVs of each brand and segment both monthly and yearly, to Renegade, first in the B-SUV segment among all battery-powered models and second overall behind Compass, via Wrangler , second in its segment in the fourth month of the year and third in the cumulative from January to April. Jeep hopes to further increase the popularity of its green models with the upcoming debut of the new one Grand Cherokee 4xethe fifth generation of the brand’s flagship which for the first time is launched in an electrified version.

“This success is important as it once again underlines the brand’s commitment to building a zero-emissions future, a mission called ‘Zero Emission Freedom‘, which started two years ago with the launch of the Renegade and Compass 4xe, has recently continued with the Wrangler 4xe and will soon be able to count on the fifth generation of Grand Cherokee, our flagship for the first time in an electrified version. – commented Alessandro Grosso, Jeep Italy Country Manager – Each of these launches represents an important moment in the evolution process of the brand, which turns towards the electrification of the entire range precisely to underline its vocation to overcome limits and move on every terrain, in an increasingly sustainable way. 4xe is now a brand within the brandrecognized as synonymous with maximum comfort, total safety, efficiency and fun-to-drive “.