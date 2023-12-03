Plug-in hybrid in Italy rhymes with Jeep 4xe. This is nothing new: for months now the US brand’s draft range has been commanding operations on the PHEV market segment in our country. Even in November the script was the same, a result that led the Jeep 4xe SUVs to gain a market share in the reference segment equal to 16.3% in the cumulative figure since the beginning of the year, for a first position never in question.

The results of the 4xe range

A success that bears the signature of all the models in the range: Renegade with the 4xe proposal it is at the top among the Plug-In Hybrids in the B-SUV segment, while Compass it is in first place among Plug-In Hybrid C-SUVs both in November and in the year and is also in first place overall in 2023 among all C-segment crossovers, considering all fuel sources, finally also doing well Wrangler And Grand Cherokeewhich Jeep defines as icon and flagship respectively.

Avenger also did well

Separate mention for Avenger, which for obvious reasons is not included in the analysis of the US brand’s 4xe plug-in hybrid sales, but which still deserves a few words given the results it is achieving month after month in Italy. In November, for the second consecutive month, it confirmed itself as the best-selling B-SUV in our country, as well as the 100% electric B-SUV most marketed both in November and in 2023 as a whole.

Constant growth

“Concluding the month of November with leadership in the Plug-In Hybrid sector is consistent with a successful path that over the last three years has led the Jeep brand to evolve to the point of positioning itself as reference of the energy transitionthanks to great teamwork – declared Novella Varzi, Country Manager Jeep Italia – We excelled in the 2021 and 2022 full years and with continuity in the current year: Jeep now offers a wide choice of electrified models, with different technologies, and as per the brand’s tradition we don’t want to stop. On the contrary, we are already exploring new avenuesas demonstrated by the recent adoption of e-Hybrid technology on Avenger to anticipate the desires of our customers and the mobility of the future, in line with our path to zero-emission freedom.”