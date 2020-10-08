There is no speech about the resignation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, reports RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the head of state Tolgonai Stamalieva.

Also, according to her, the President of Kyrgyzstan did not accept the resignation of the Prime Minister of the Republic Kubatbek Boronov, who decided to step down amid the riots.

The protests began in Kyrgyzstan on October 5, rallies were held by those who did not agree with the results of the parliamentary elections held on October 4. The republic’s Central Election Commission later declared the election results invalid, but the riots did not subside. Thus, the number of victims in clashes with the police exceeded 1000 people.

On October 7, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced that he was ready to take all possible actions “to get out of the current political deadlock.”

The day before, there was information that the Kyrgyz parliament announced the procedure for the impeachment of the president.

We add that earlier Jeenbekov expressed confidence that the goal of the organizers of the protests is to usurp power.