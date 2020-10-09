President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his readiness to leave the post of head of state after the legitimate heads of the executive authorities are approved and the country takes the path of legality, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Zhenbekov, “it is necessary to return the current situation to the legal channel as soon as possible.”

He also expressed his readiness to dismiss the prime minister and members of the government who worked before the crisis. According to him, the political situation in Kyrgyzstan has reached a critical point.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Kyrgyzstan denied information about his resignation. It was also reported that Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not accept the resignation of the Prime Minister of the Republic, Kubatbek Boronov, who decided to step down amid the riots.

The protests began in Kyrgyzstan on October 5, rallies were held by those who did not agree with the results of the parliamentary elections held on October 4. The republic’s Central Election Commission later declared the election results invalid, but the riots did not subside. Thus, the number of victims in clashes with the police exceeded 1000 people