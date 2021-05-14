The Venezuelan singer Jeeiph he released with great success the remix of “Pretty”, In collaboration with artists Noriel, Jerry Di, Big Soto and Cauty. The talented voices of these incredible performers of the urban genre came together to give this track a personal touch.

The “Bonita” remix is ​​a refreshing twist on the post-breakup anthem that went viral around the world. Shortly after its launch, it already has more than 4 million views on YouTube. Audiences around the world love this version, more upbeat and fun. This work manages to capture the essence of the original theme and it is enhanced by the contributions of each of these great names within the genre.

The first version of the theme was released for the first time on June 18, 2020, and currently remains on Spotify’s Top 200 charts in 14 countries, including Argentina, Spain, Chile, Uruguay and more.. To date, it has more than 140,000,000 views across all platforms and has more than 110,000 videos on TikTok and a hashtag with more than 10,000,000 views. With this precedent, the song breaks all the schemes in networks.

Who is Jeeiph?

Samuel Cadenas, better known as Jeeiph, is a young 23-year-old Venezuelan singer who stands out in the urban genre. In his short career, he already has platinum records and more than 200,000,000 views so far in his artistic career through digital platforms.

Reggaeton, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.