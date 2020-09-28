JEECUP 2020: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today announced the results of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (JEEUP) for admission to polytechnic diploma courses. jeecup.nic.in Declared on Candidates who have participated in the UPJEE 2020 examination can now check their results by visiting the website of JECUP. The counseling process for admission of successful candidates will start from September 30, for which detailed schedule will be released soon.

Check your result here

UPJEE Group A result

UPJEE Group B to K result

UPJEE Group E1 and E2 result

UPJEE is also known as UP Polytechnic Examination. This examination is conducted every year by JEECUP for admission to polytechnic diploma courses. Through this examination, students get admission in recognized institutions from the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh.

The JEUP exam for admission to polytechnic courses was conducted in two shifts between 12 and 15 September. In this examination, a total of 3,90,892 candidates had registered in the examination. There were 2,78,140 candidates for engineering, 66,310 from pharmacy and 46,442 from other groups.