There is a ruckus on the examinations for selection for medical and engineering studies. All opposition parties, including the main opposition Congress, have opened a front against the Center regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduate studies and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to engineering. The Supreme Court has got the go-ahead for conducting these examinations, but 6 states have again moved the apex court and appealed to reconsider their decision to allow the examination.Parties and states seeking to postpone the JEE and NEET examinations argue that at a time when the graph of corona infection in the country is increasing rapidly, conducting examinations will put students at great risk of getting infected. The Congress also protested across the country on Friday demanding the postponement of the examinations. A section of the students is also opposing the examination. The exam for JEE will start from 1 September which will run till 6 September. The exam for NEET will be held on 13 September. Out of a total of around 24 and a half lakhs for both exams, more than 19 lakh students had also downloaded their admit cards by Friday. Let us understand that the parties and states opposing the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations are really honest or their opposition is politically motivated?



The matter is not very old. A complete lockdown was implemented across the country in late March in view of the corona virus. With the passage of April, ie, a month of lockdown, all the states started demanding liquor shops to argue for loss of revenue. Delhi looked most eager for this. In the first week of May, liquor shops were also opened in all the states. After all, how can anyone forget those pictures when long lines of one, two or two kilometers were installed in front of liquor shops in all the states of the country including the national capital Delhi. Neither social distancing nor any discipline. It was not that the crowd was corona proof, they could not touch this virus. But today the Delhi government is calling the JEE, NEET exam a threat to the students.

Such views were common when liquor shops reopened in May in Delhi.

At that time, if the aggressive state opposes the opening of liquor shops, it will raise questions on their intentions. Hotels have been opened, gyms have been opened, factories and factories are also operational, buses are running, shops have been opened, vehicles are running on the roads, preparations are being made to open the metro. Unlock-4 is being discussed. In a state like UP, the entrance examination of B.Ed has also been done but NEET, JEE examination should not be done! This argument is difficult to understand.

The 6 states that have reached the Supreme Court to postpone the NEET, JEE examinations are Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Chhattisgarh was the first state to open liquor shops during lockdown. The Rajasthan government was so eager to open liquor shops that a PIL was filed against it in the High Court. The state also received a notice from the High Court on that but later the court refused to interfere on the issue. Maharashtra also showed impetus to open liquor shops. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had then argued to open liquor shops that fruits can be allowed to be sold, so why not sell liquor. The West Bengal government was accused of relaxing the lockdown rules, going against the guidelines of the Center and not taking any action on the opening of the shrines of people of particular community. There was even a bitter letter war between the Union Home Ministry and the state over the issue.

Liquor shops opened after 40 days in lockdown

Now when the round of unlock is going on. Business activities have already been approved. Shops, street, factory, office, hotel, gym, etc. have opened. Buses from one state to another are filling up. Only a limited number, but trains are running on the tracks. Domestic flights are on. International flights are also coming to India under special arrangements from many countries. Discussions are coming soon for Unlock 4 guidelines. At such a time, if you are preparing to take the NEET and JEE examinations with precaution then it is difficult to understand their opposition. Especially the opposition of the states and parties who were strongly demanding to open liquor shops during lockdown for the convenience of those who jam.