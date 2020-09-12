National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the country’s largest engineering entrance exam JEE Main -2020 September at 11 pm on Friday. Only state toppers and 100 percentile have been released by NTA in the results. A list of 55 topper students from all the states was released in these results. There were 24 students who achieved 100 percentile. It consists of 4 tappers from Rajasthan, which are Akhil Aggarwal, Akhil Jain, Partha Dwivedi and R Muhindra.

Brijesh Maheshwari, director of Kota’s Alan Career Institute, said that four of our students have achieved 100 percentile. Apart from this, the list of State Wise Female Student Toppers has also been released. Which includes 38 girls.

It is noteworthy that All India Rank is also to be released jointly on the basis of the results of JEE-Main January and September examinations. Out of which top 2.5 lakh students will be included in JEE-Advanced. The exam will be held on September 27, whose registration starts on September 12. Its schedule has been released by Josa. In such a situation, All India Rank can also be released soon. In JEE-Main September, 8 lakh 58 thousand 273 students were registered this year. This online exam was released in 12 shifts.

All India rank will be released like this

Students who have taken both January and September examinations. All India rank will be released based on the highest NTA score of the NTA score released for those students from January-September. If the highest NTA score used to calculate the rank of two students remains the same, then the NTA score of both students’ maths, followed by the NTA score of Physics, will also be added to the chemistry’s NTA score if both these scores are the same. In the case of three subjects having the same NTA score, the one who is older will be given a higher rank. Along with this, the eligibility cutoff for giving advanced in the results released for JEE-Main September will also be released as 7 decimal NTA score. On the basis of JEE-Main, the top two and a half lakh students including all categories will be eligible to give JEE-Advanced, which includes 1, 01,250 in general category, 25 thousand in general EWS, 67500 in OBC, 37500 in SC and 18750 in ST.