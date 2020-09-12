JEE Main State wise toppers 2020: 24 students have got full 100 percentile marks in the JEE Main Examination declared on Friday. Eight students from Telangana got the highest 100 percentile, while five in Delhi, four in Rajasthan, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Haryana and one each in Gujarat and Maharashtra got 100 percentile marks. The Main Examination of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) took place between 1 to 6 September. A total of 8.58 lakh students had registered for this examination for admission to engineering institutes funded by IITs, NITs and Central Government, out of which around 74 percent had appeared. Based on the results of JEE Main Exam one and two, the top 2.45 lakh students will be able to sit in the JEE-Advanced exam. The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled on September 27 and students who pass in it will get admission in IIT.

Learn from which state topped the JEE Main exam here



Overall topper

These are 24 students getting 100 percentile

1. Landa Jitendra – Andhra Pradesh

2. Thadavarti Vishnu Sri Sai Shankar – Andhra Pradesh

3. YSS Narasimha Naidu – Andhra Pradesh

4. Chirag Phalore – Delhi

5. Gurkirat Singh – Delhi

6. Laksh Gupta – Delhi

7. Nishant Aggarwal – Delhi

8. Tushar Sethi – Delhi

9. Nisarg Chadha – Gujarat

10. Divyanshu Agarwal – Haryana

11. Harshvardhan Aggarwal – Haryana

12. Swayamvar Shashank Chaubey – Maharashtra

13. Akhil Aggarwal – Rajasthan

14. Akhil Jain – Rajasthan

15. Partha Dwivedi – Rajasthan

16. R. Mahender Raj- Rajasthan

17. Chagri Kaushal Kumar Reddy – Telangana

18. Deepti Yash Chandra – Telangana

19. Chukka Tanuja – Telangana

20. Moredigiri Likit Reddy – Telangana

21. Shashank Anirudh – Telangana

22. Rongla Arun Siddharth – Telangana

23. Shiva Krishna Sagi – Telangana

24. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha – Telangana

Know what the cutoff is

JEE Main Paper 1 Cutoff 2020: JEE Main 2020 Cutoffs BTech (paper 1)

Common Rank List (CRL): 90.3765335

Economic Vicar Section (EWS): 70.2435518

OBC – Non Creamy Layer – 72.8887969

SC – 50.1760245

ST – 39.0696101

Divyang (PWD) 0.0618524

Counseling process after JEE result

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will conduct two mock rounds of counseling. This will be followed by seven counseling rounds. Seats will be allotted based on the options filled on the josaa.nic.in website. Candidates can know which seats they will get on the basis of main mock counseling.

Starting today, registration for JEE Advanced

The registration process for JEE Advance is starting today. Under which the candidate can go to the official website www.jeeadv.ac.in and enroll online by September 16 at 5 pm. While fees can be deposited by 17 September. In this examination, the top 2.50 lakh candidates of JEE Main examination will be able to register. This examination will be conducted for admission in more than 11000 seats of 23 IITs across the country. The examination is to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi this year. With which IIT Delhi has started its preparations. The JEE Advanced being organized by IIT Delhi is to be organized on 27 September. For which IIT Delhi will issue the admit card on 21 August. Admit cards can be downloaded from the website.