JEE Main 2020 results: Today NTA will release JEE Main result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is also important for JEE Main examiners to know how to calculate percentile and their All India rank. JEE Main Result Marks is derived from the method of normalization. Since the exam was held for several days and in many sessions, it is possible that some of the candidates’ paper has come easy and some have difficulty. For any candidate not to be harmed or benefited by this, the Marks Normalization Formula is adopted to determine the JEE Main Result and Rank. The NTA will decide the rank of the students only on the basis of the percentile score obtained in the examination and not on the marks that it has achieved in the examination. Percentile score will be calculated based on the pre-determined formula.

Percentile score is seen in the performance of all the students who appeared in the examination. In this, the score of the candidates of each session is changed in the range of 100 to 0. According to the information given on the NTA website, ‘Percentile score of a student shows how much percentage of students’ marks in that examination have come down. This is the reason why each session topper (highest score) gets the same 100%.

Difference Between Percentile and Percentage

There is a difference between percentile and percentage. Percentage means how many marks are there in 100 in each subject. Percentage is out of 100. While percentage means how many candidates’ marks have come less than you. In other words, you have got more numbers than how many students. The percentage of people you have below will be your percentage. If your percentage is 90 percent, then it means that you have secured more marks than 90 percent of the candidates.

This is how your percentage is removed

How many students have less marks than 100 x / Total number of students in the session

For example, if a student gets 70 percent marks and the total number of students who get 70 percent or less marks is 15,000, while the total number of students in the group was 18000, then percentile will be removed.

100×15000 / 18000 = 83.33%.

JEE Main 2020 result and All India Rank Announcement

The JEE Main score is calculated by the method of Marks Normalization. In this, all the students are brought to one level and their real merit / rank is extracted. Difficult paper / easy paper gap between students is eliminated after bringing it to a level. This method is adopted in many other entrance tests and recruitment examinations in the country.

JEE Marks Normalization Formula

To reduce NTA tie-breaking, a student’s percentile score will be derived up to 7 decimal places.

The merit / rank list of JEE Main 2020 will be prepared

Step – 1 – The distribution of the candidates in two days and two shifts per day.

The candidates will be randomly divided into four sessions so that there are equal students in each session.

These four sessions are as follows • Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1

• Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2

• Session-3: Day 2 Shift-1

• Session-4: Day 2 Shift-2

Step – 2 – Results of each session will be prepared.

The JEE Main 2020 result of every sesh will be prepared in this form-

– Raw score means marks obtained in the paper

– Different percentage score and total score in all three subjects.

– These four percentiles will be removed for each student in a session –

Step 3: Compilation of NTA score and overall merit / rank list

In the above steps, the percentile score of marks obtained in the paper of all four sessions is extracted and it is now merged. This is called the NTA score. The same NTA score will be used in the JEE Main 2020 Merit List / Ranking.

Keep in mind that the percentile score of all four sessions will be calculated separately.

Compilation and display of multiple session JEE Result 2020

Compilation of JEE Main 2020 Result of first attempt

In this too, the NTA score of all the sessions for JEE result will be extracted. The result will include all the four NTA scores (three subjects – Maths, Physics and Chemistry) along with the total of the first exam.

Compilation of the JEE Main 2020 Result of the second attempt will also be done in the above manner.

Compilation of results and merit list / ranking

All the NTA scores of the first and second Attempts of each candidate are merged for compilation of JEE Main Result and preparation of merit list / ranking. The best NTA score is taken for the candidates who have given both the candidates.

Here is the method and example

What happens after JEE Main 2020 Result?

• Cutoff for JEE Advanced

NTA will release the cutoff for JEE Advanced. In 2019, the cutoff score of General Category was 89.75 while OBC (Non Creamy Layer-NCL) cutoff was 74.

Counseling / Selection Process

After the release of JEE Main and JEE Advanced Results, JoSAA conducts joint seat allocation process in 100 institutes (23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other GFTI institutes) in the country. Admission to JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations is done through a single counseling platform.

(This article is written by an expert associated with FITJEE.)