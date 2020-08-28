There is a ruckus on the JEE-NEET exam in the Corona era. In many places, students also protested about it. With this, the Congress will perform in the entire country today. Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has compared students to Draupadi and chief ministers to Lord Krishna. Also, he has told himself Vidur. Rahul Gandhi has started an online campaign on this. He appealed to connect with people through Twitter.Opposition is aggressive about NEET, JEE exam. Now Rahul Gandhi has appealed to connect with people online. He has launched an online mission to protest against the government.

Subramanian Swamy’s tweet

Subramanian Swamy said in his tweet, ‘Today in case of NEET and JEE exam, are students being humiliated like Draupadi? CM can play the role of Krishna. My experiences as a student and then as a professor for 60 years suggest that something is going to go wrong. I feel like Vidur. ‘

Letter written to PM Modi

JEE Main, NEET Exams Update: Controversy about medical and engineering UG entrance exams NEET (NEET 2020) and JEE Main (JEE Main 2020) is increasing. Two camps have been formed across the country for these exams. One camp is against the exam and the other in its favor. While the Chief Ministers of the 7 non-BJP ruled states of the country have decided to go to the Supreme Court against conducting examinations in September. On the other hand, more than 150 academicians from India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the examinations be stopped.

NEET-JEET 2020 Latest Updates: Why NEET-JEE exam is important, Education Minister Nishank told

The example given of China and Germany

The Education Minister cited the National College Entrance Examination Gaokao Exam to be held in China and Abitur, the entrance exam for higher educational institutions in Germany. He said that entrance examinations have been conducted in these countries during the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Nishank said, the name of life

The Minister of Education spoke about this test in an interview given to our associate newspaper Times of India. He said that although the country is going through a corona epidemic, the careers of academics and students cannot be ruined. He said, ‘Life is the name of growing and we have to be strong.’ Explain that the JEE exam will be between 1 to 6 September and the NEET exam will be conducted on 13 September.