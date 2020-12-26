JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released FAQs to remove all the problems related to engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021. It answers all the frequently asked questions. Through this FAQ, students can remove all the confusions related to aptitude, exam pattern, session.

Question – What will be the benefit of having JEE Main 2021 in multiple sessions?

answer

– If the candidates will get many chances to give their best. If someone is not able to perform well in an attitude due to any reason, then he will have a chance even further.

– In the first attempt, the student only gets the experience of the examination and he learns about his mistakes. In next attempts he can overcome those shortcomings.

– It is very unlikely to drop the year.

– If a person is not able to prepare for JEE Main because of the board examination, then he will not have to wait for one year to perform well.

– It is not compulsory for a student to attend all four sessions. The best NTA score of all sessions will be taken in the merit list / ranking.

Question – Can the student choose to take one or more session tests simultaneously?

Answer – The student can choose to take one or all four (February, March, April, May 2021) session examinations simultaneously. He can choose this only while registering for the first attempt.

Question – Will different application forms have to be filled for JEE Main for different sessions?

Answer – No, only one application will run for JEE Main for all sessions.

Question – If a student has not applied for the February JEE Main Session, can he apply for further JEE Main Sessions examinations?

Answer – Yes. But keep in mind that when the result of the examination for a session will be released, only then the window to register for the next session examination will open.

Question – Can the fees of four sessions be given simultaneously?

Answer – Yes. The fees for the four sessions (February, March, April, May) can be paid simultaneously. If the student is not able to take the exam in this session, then that fee can be carried forward to another session. After the result of one session, the candidate can withdraw his application. In such a situation the fees deposited for the upcoming sessions will be refunded by the NTA provided the request is made during the same session that the candidate wants to withdraw.

Question – Has the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 changed?

Answer – No, there is no change in the syllabus. However, now there will be 90 questions in the question paper, in which the candidate will have to solve 75 questions. There will be 15 optional questions. Optional questions will not have negative marking.