JEE Main 2021: This time students will have to join JEE (Main) for admission in engineering colleges associated with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. Applications for JEE (Main) will be taken till 16 January. On Friday, information was issued by the university administration and suggested to the interested students to apply for it. Till now admissions to these courses used to be from UPSEE but this year National Examination Agency (NTA) entrance exam is being conducted through JEE Mains Entrance Examination-2021. VC Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak told that the last date for online application for JEE (Main) Entrance Examination is 16 January and the last date for fee payment is 17 January.

To apply for courses conducted in AKTU affiliated institutes, admission in B.Tech / B.Arch / M.Tech Integrated is to apply through JEE (Main) Entrance Examination. JEE (Main) Entrance Examination will be conducted four times every year from the year 2021. Session – 1 (February, 2021), Session – 2 (March, 2021), Session – 3 (April, 2021) and Session – 4 (May, 2021) will be held.

Separate national level by National Examination Agency (NTA) for admission to other courses conducted in AKTU affiliated institutes, B.Pharm, BFA, BFAD, Beedes, Beewak, MBA Integrated, MCA, MCA Integrated, B.Tech Lateral Entry, B.Pharm Lateral Entry Courses But joint examinations will be held. Candidates can apply online on the National Examination Agency (NTA) website for admission to the said courses. The entrance examination of the said courses is proposed to be held in May, 2021.