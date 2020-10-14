This year, students who had successfully registered for JEE Advanced Exam 2020 (JEE advanced) and were unable to take the exam due to Kovid-19 epidemic, Indian Institutes of Technology 2021 (IIT) will now get a chance to sit in JEE Advanced Exam 2021 . IIT gave this information on Tuesday.

In an official statement, it said that while resolving the problem of the affected candidates, it was decided that all those candidates who had successfully registered in JEE Advanced 2020 but would appear in the JEE (Advanced) 2021, were present. Could not be done.

Let us tell you that 1.5 lakh students had participated in the Joint Attention Exam-Advanced (JEE-Adv) exam. Only 64 percent of the students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam had registered. Top 2.45 lakh candidates of JEE Main exam are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced exam, but this time only 1.60 lakh students had registered for JEE Advanced.

This relaxation of the existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to the proportional relaxation of the age bar. In addition, it was decided that these candidates would be considered as part of the total number of candidates who passed JEE (Mains) 2021 to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021.