JEE Advanced 2020 Result: 18-year-old Chirag Phalore from Pune, who topped All India in JEE Advanced 2020, has surprised people by deciding not to enter any engineering college. At such a time, students are trying hard to get their names in the ranks to secure their seats by hard work, then after topping the exam, leaving the idea of ​​engineering admission is surprising. JEE Advanced Result released on Monday secured 352 out of 396 and secured All India Rank-1 (AIR-1). Chirag was a candidate from IIT Bombay Zone.

Amidst the well received by the people after the JEE Advanced result, Chirag Fallor said, “I have already taken admission in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and plan to complete my graduate degree from here.”

Chirag is the JEE Advanced 2020 topper in boys, while Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee Zone topped the AIR-17 rank among girls. Talking about the women topper of IIT Bombay Zone, Niyati Mehta topped the AIR 62 rank.

According to information received from IIT Delhi, 24 students from the top 100 rank in JEE Advanced are from IIT Bombay Zone. At the same time, 22 students of IIT Delhi Zone made it to the top 100.

