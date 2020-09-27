JEE Advanced 2020: The JEE Advanced exam was completed today (27 September 2020) in computer based (CBT) mode. JEE Advanced consists of Paper-1 and Paper-2 and both are compulsory. Paper-1 examination took place from 9 am to 12 pm while the second paper exam is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Students have responded to how JEE Advanced Paper-1 was compared to last year.

The students said that if we look at the over all paper it was of moderate to difficult level. But it was somewhat easier than the previous year. Some students said that the chemistry questions ranged from easy to medium level. Physics also went well, but maths came very hard. Maths had 5-6 questions from Calculus.

Almost all the questions in Physics have been asked from 11th and 12th class. Some students also said that the physics was quite lenient. Some chapters like rotation, work power energy, magnetism, etc. were asked a lot of questions. Questions were also asked from Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative. Two questions were from 3D Geometry.

At the same time, some questions in chemistry were compared to organic chemistry on inorganic and physical chemistry. In analyzing the entire paper, it was found that one question was not asked incorrectly.

JEE Advanced -2020: Analysis from FIITJEE

Total number of questions – There were a total of 54 questions, which was the same as last year. But the total marks of Paper-1 has been increased from 186 to 198 this year.

In the Commuter Based Test, students had the option that they could change their response to the option, the students could mark the question for review as well as proceed to the next question to save.

In view of the corona epidemic, the entire guidelines were followed in organizing the JEE Advanced 2020. Thermal screening of students took place before admission to the examination centers.

Paper 01: Time – 3 hours, total marks – 198

Paper 01- The number of questions was 54.

Paper 01: was divided into three parts Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

There was a maximum of 66 marks for each part.