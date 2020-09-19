Only 64 percent of the students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam have registered. Top 2.45 lakh candidates of JEE Main exam are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced exam, but this time only 1.60 lakh students have registered for JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced being organized by IIT Delhi is to be organized on 27 September. For which IIT Delhi will issue the admit card on 21 August. This examination will be conducted for admission in more than 11000 seats of 23 IITs across the country.

A senior professor at IIT Bombay said, “For JEE Advanced, most students who have achieved good marks are confident that they will get admission in the IIT institute of their choice.” Students who think they will get admission in private engineering college near their home based on Common Entrance Test (CET) and 12th marks, do not want to waste their time preparing for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main exam 2020: Two lakh students did not appear for JEE Main exam this year, number double last year- Govt

Last year, out of the top 2.45 students of JEE Main, 1.75 lakh students had registered for JEE Advanced to get admission in IITs. In 2018, out of the top 2.31 lakhs, 1.64 lakhs were registered and in 2017, 1.71 lakhs out of the top 2.20 lakhs were registered.

Gopakumaran Thampi, Principal of Thodamal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra, said, “Many engineering candidates in Metro City opt to study in engineering colleges near their home and also internship training or temporary jobs.”