Delhi IIT has released the result of JEE Advanced 2020 exam on Monday. Keshav Aggarwal of Millennium City has secured All India fifth rank in this examination. He has secured 329 out of 396 in the examination.

He had also secured All India 181st rank in the JEE Mains exam. He wants to enroll in IIT Bombay and study engineering from there. Keshav took training from the Fitji Institute for this exam. Institute officials claim that Keshav has become the state’s topper. He has scored the highest in Haryana.

Keshav completed his schooling from DPS Sector-45, scoring 97.6 percent in X and 95.2 percent in 12th. Keshav’s father Naveen Aggarwal says that he has been a brilliant student since childhood. He had made up his mind in ninth grade that he wanted to become a scientist. Keshav’s father Naveen is also a software engineer.

He holds the position of Senior Director in a private company in Gurugram. Keshav credited his success to his parents. Keshav has achieved this success by studying for ten to 12 hours a day. In the JEE Advanced examination, he has scored 104 marks in physics, 115 in chemistry and 110 in mathematics.

He kept a distance from social media while working hard to pass this exam. He says that when tired while studying, he used to talk to friends on the phone, watch movies, read books and play football and relieve his mental stress. He said that all the students who appear in this examination should compete with themselves, not others. Success can be achieved only by knowing its flaws and removing it.

Able All India 312nd Rank-

Saksham, a student of DPS Sector-45, has secured 312nd rank in this examination. He had 365th rank in Mains. He wants to do engineering in computer programming from IIT Delhi. He said that he has always received full support from home for studies.

The parents always taught them to do better. Due to which he has been able to take one more step towards realizing his future by passing the JEE Advanced exam. Able also studied for 8 to 9 hours a day.

Abhimanyu, who secured 375th rank, is interested in studies-

Abhimanyu Sinha, a student of Amity International School, Sector-43, has secured 375th rank in JEE Advanced. He was ranked 256 in JEE Mains. He said that his more interest is to study and discover something new or to gain deeper knowledge about something.

He has so far participated in several Olympiad, NTS, Juvenile Scientific Promotions. Her father Ajit Sinha is an IT consultant and mother Nimita Sinha is a teacher. He has scored 83 in Physics, 80 in Chemistry and 81 in Mathematics.

At the same time, Kanishka, a student of Amity School, secured 433 rank in JEE Advanced. His rank in JEE Main was 1171. They have achieved this rank by studying six to seven hours in both.