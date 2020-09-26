JEE Advanced 2020: Tomorrow the JEE Advanced Exam 2020 will be held across the country. Top 2.45 lakh candidates of JEE Main exam are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced exam, but this time only 1.60 lakh (64%) students have registered for JEE Advanced. This time, IIT Delhi is conducting the examination. The examination will be held for admission in more than 11000 seats of 23 IITs across the country. IIT Delhi has claimed that the examination center of about 98 percent of the candidates has been placed in the same city that they had filled in the first three choices in the registration form. Given the state of Corona, the JEE Advanced Examination Centers have been increased significantly this year (1000) as compared to the previous year (600). The number of exam city has also been increased from 164 to 222.

guidelines

dress code

– Students sitting in the examination have been advised not to wear any cloth with big buttons. It is also advised not to wear chains, rings, bracelets, earrings, pendants, hair pins, hair bands and amulets.

Do not bring any electronic device or gadget to the examination center

– Any type of electronic gadget including smart or digital clock, mobile phone, Bluetooth device, earphone, microphone, pager, health band will not be able to be carried in the participants hall. Writing pads will be provided inside for rough work. Participants must wear their own masks.

– There is no rush at the examination center, so called at different times. Candidates have been informed about the reporting time via SMS. Its details are also on the admit card. The examinees arrived at their reporting time only. It is necessary to enter the examination center with social distancing. Reporting will start from 7 am for the paper from 9 am.

– Do’s and don’ts guidelines have been issued for the candidates regarding social distancing. If someone has to wait outside the examination center, social distancing will continue even during that time.

– The examinees must maintain a distance of six feet from each other.

– Candidates will be given a new mask in the examination center. Admit card, ID proof, only water bottle, hand sanitizer will be allowed in the examination center.

– Candidates should keep in mind that along with the admit card, undertaking (Self Declaration) will also be brought on A4 size paper. In this, every candidate will have to give self declaration that he is not corona positive nor has come in contact with any corona patient.

Before the commencement of the examination, an A4 size rough sheet will be kept for rough work in every seat. Rough sheets will be placed by the invigilator who must wear gloves. More rough sheets will be provided if needed.

– 25 minutes before the commencement of the examination, students will be able to login to the computer and read the necessary instructions.