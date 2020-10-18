Letters to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who have now completed their last attempt for JEE examination, after the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) decided to give Corona positive students another chance for the JEE examination by the Joint Admission Board (JAB). In writing, one more time in 2021 is demanded to be allowed to appear in the examination.

As per JEE rules, a student is given the opportunity to appear in JEE Mains thrice and JEE Advanced twice after passing 12th standard. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ application by a group of students has demanded that he should be given one more last chance in the 2021 exam.

The letter to Nishank states, ‘This year, the JEE examinations (Mains and Advanced) were to be conducted in April-May but due to Corona epidemic they were conducted in September. 8.41 lakh students had registered for JEE Main out of which only 6.35 lakh students participated in the examination due to Corona.

It is further written that this means that millions of students did not participate in the examination due to the fear of lockdown, lack of proper transportation or epidemic.

Recently, Jab had said in one of his notices that students who could not participate in JEE Advanced due to being corona positive would be given one more chance to appear in the exam.

In the virtual meeting of the jab held on 13 October, it was decided to give some relaxation to the qualification rules for the students. It was also decided in the meeting that students who had registered for JEE Advanced 2020 but could not participate in JEE Advanced due to being Corona positive would be given a chance in 2021.

However, the students also mentioned floods in parts of the country besides Corona due to which they could not participate in the examination. Describing the situation as unusual, the students and their parents have demanded another last chance for JEE.