Considering the problems with the production and distribution of new consoles, many developers have chosen to release their games on both current and last generation platforms. However, one report has pointed out that this will not be the case with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, which would be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

According to Jeff Grubb, Venturebeat journalist and famous industry insider, EA has no plans to release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 on PS4 and Xbox One, which will be a disappointment for millions of players. Along with this, this person mentioned that the long-awaited sequel will be revealed during Star Wars Celebration, the great event of the series that will take place this year between May 26 and 29.

Sure, this is just a rumor, so at the end of the day this information might not be reality. However, Grubb has a positive reputation for all the leaks he has shared over the years. Let’s remember that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It was a complete success for EA. Exceeding 10 million units soldthis title changed the company’s perspective on single-player games.

With this, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 could hit the market after 2022. After this year, there are not many games that are going to be available on PS4 and Xbox One. Even reports have mentioned that God of War: Ragnarok, which will arrive later this year, would be the last game PlayStation releases for PS4. We can only wait to see what EA’s final decisions are.

Editor’s note:

This information could be real. After 2022, there are not many games planned for the previous and current generation. Yes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will arrive after this year, the chances of being a PS5 and Xbox Series X | S exclusive are very high. At least if this happens, the chances of seeing glitches and bugs like those present in the first title would be lower.

Via: Jeff Grub