After starting with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the actress Jedet (Girona, 31 years old) has been the second guest of the eclectic video podcast Alone with… Vicky Martín Berrocal, premiered last September 11 on Podium Podcast, and presented by the socialite and designer Sevillian. In a new episode, the actress and singer, Ondas award for her role in the series Poison, She has been honest about her transition process and what it has cost her (and still costs her) to accept herself: “When I look in the mirror, I feel, on the one hand, great satisfaction for having achieved it and, On the other hand, I always see a man,” says the interpreter.

Jedet and the presenter of podcast They have known each other for years, after meeting on the AVE on their way to some awards from a women’s magazine, to which they were both invited. The episode starts by telling a funny anecdote: “We went to the awards elle“We were together all night, we danced and we went to dinner,” says the presenter, who explains that a friendship was born there that led them to go to Vicky Martín Berrocal’s house for a few days, with about 15 friends, “and there, in At one point, I pass by the door of my room and you say to me: ‘Friend, come, do you want me to show you my pussy’? And I was like that, like, ‘Do you want to show me your pussy?’ And you told me: ‘Yes, I would love to show it to you, to see what you think,’ the Sevillian comments with ease. “I remember that I showed it to Eva González, to your sister, to all of them,” Jedet responds with a laugh, “I wanted to know if you saw it the same as yours or if it was missing some detail… because I was happy.”

Jedet remembers the before and after that undergoing a vaginoplasty meant for her: “Before having surgery, I was always covered up, I didn’t go to the beach, dressing meant a world to me…”. Vicky Martín Berrocal then asks her if she considers herself more of a woman after the surgical procedure: “No more, no less, but I feel more comfortable with my body. Before having the vaginoplasty I was already living as a woman, but something was missing, I didn’t feel comfortable when it came to having a partner or buying pants,” explains the actress.

In addition to vaginoplasty, Jedet has undergone countless operations to feminize herself: “I think I should accept myself as a trans woman,” says the interpreter, who still has dysphoria problems when looking in the mirror, also due to episodes of transphobia that lives daily: “It happened to me recently. I was walking by Sol with some friends and a guy passing by said: ‘How hot the one with the black hair is.’ He was referring to me. And then the friend told him: ‘But he’s a guy, he’s a I travel‘. And that cuts me inside, because I have the feeling that no matter what I do I will never get there.” Jedet also explains the toxic comments she receives daily on social media, where some people tell her that she is “a guy” and that “no matter how much she has surgery” she will not be able to be a woman.

Jedet affirms that, despite everything, including the risks involved in undergoing feminization and gender reassignment operations, he does not regret anything: “I couldn’t continue living like this. “I wanted to die,” she confesses. His transition, in numbers, consists of more than nine operations and more than 200,000 euros: “Nose twice, facial feminization, double chin liposuction, twice also, hair graft to create a new birth, filing of the forehead bones , jaw, chin, apple, eyebrows…” they mention during the episode. To which we must also add interventions for breast prostheses, vaginoplasty, buttock filling or liposculptures.

Abuse and sexual assault

The interpreter also talks about some of the darkest episodes of her life and admits that she is not in one of the best moments, although she is managing this process in therapy. Jedet recounts the abuse suffered over the years, from bullying to which she was subjected by her schoolmates even by her partners. She also talks about the alleged sexual assaults to which she was subjected by Javier Pérez Santana at the Feroz 2023 awards gala. She, however, ends on a positive note: “I go to bed satisfied when I have done things for me, that makes me sleep better.”