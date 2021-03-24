Jeddah (dpa)

The technical staff of the first football team of the Saudi Al-Ahly club was chosen by the Syrian Omar Al-Somah and the Serbian Lyubomir Vijsa to be the only foreign members in the preliminary list raised by the AFC, in preparation for the AFC Champions League participation.

The Saudi Al-Riyadiah newspaper reported that private sources revealed to it that Al-Ahly’s initial list included only foreigners Al-Somah, the team’s top scorer, and Vijsa, in a clear indication of a great possibility of change, a week before the team’s first match, according to the tournament system that allows the participating teams the opportunity to change.

Al-Ahly’s primary list included Muhammad Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Musailim, Muhammad Al-Rabei, and Abdullah Abdo in the goalkeeping, as well as Abdul Basit Hindi, Abdullah Al-Hassoun, Abdul Rahman Gharib, Ahmed Al-Nakhli, Ali Al-Asmari, Haitham Asiri, Hani Al-Sabiani, Hassan Al-Ali, Hassan Al-Qed, Hussein Al-Maqwi, and Muhammad Bassas, Muhammad Al Fateel, Muhammad Al-Majd, Mu’taz Hawsawi, Muhannad Asiri, Noah Al-Mousa, Omar Al-Somah, Salman Al-Moasher, Sultan Mendash, Talal Absi, Yazid Al-Bakr, Ziad Al-Juhani and Fijsa.

Al-Ahly in Jeddah will host the AFC Champions League Group C matches, which include Al-Duhail, Al-Shorta and Al-Estiqlal.