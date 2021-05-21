Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The Jeddah Federation outperformed its counterpart Abha, to maintain its seat in the Saudi “Gold Triangle”, one point ahead of Al-Shabab and 5 points from the leaders Al-Hilal, while Al-Wahda and your group remained in the “Drop Triangle” after their tie, so that the “General” and “the Knights” appeared in a contradictory state. Exactly through the two seasons of “Corona”.

Al-Ittihad Jeddah did not know the loss in the last 8 rounds of the Saudi League, where it won five times and tied in 3 matches, during which it achieved two precious victories over Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, to become the only team that outperformed the “top mare” together during the current season, and victories were absent from Al-Wahda in 7 Successive matches during the last 9 rounds, in exchange for one victory and another draw, to sit inside the “relegation circle” in “14th place”, and he will face a “fierce battle” for survival, as he plays with Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab in the remainder of his matches.

The situation of the two teams completely contradicts what they did last season, which ended in September 2020, after a 5-month hiatus due to the repercussions of the “Corona pandemic”, as the “Mecca Knights” finished the league in fourth place, while the “Tigers” escaped from relegation to the 11th position. The Saudi League matches in the 2019-2020 version came back to life last August, starting with “Round 23”, and “Al Fursan” remained in fourth place through 7 final rounds, while “Al-Brigadier” remained between the 13th and 12th places, until it jumped to “Seat 11”. »With difficulty in the last 4 rounds, and Al-Ittihad Jeddah needed to win its last match in the previous version to stay in the league, which happened to end the tournament by only 3 points from the relegation circle, and Al-Wahda also had nothing but victory in the last round, to secure a continental seat and this was achieved A point difference from Al-Faisaly.

The strange thing is that Al-Ittihad started the current season with a defeat and a draw to start its career from 11th place, before its results improved and gradually climbed to reach fourth place in “Round 7”, then continued its brilliance to break into the top, settle in third place, and may go further during the last two matches, in When Al-Wehda appeared in a wobbly fashion throughout the season despite winning in the first week, the “quartets” ignited the fires of the mass attack against him, because the team suffered 6 losses, conceding 4 goals in its net each time, to be the league’s most vulnerable team.

The “Knights” had the fifth strongest attack and the seventh best defense last season, while it became the second weakest attack as well as the second worst line of defense, as its goal difference ratio decreased from “+5” to “-17”.

On the other hand, the matter was going completely in the opposite direction, because the tremendous defensive development made the difference in the interest of the “Brigadier” in the current season, as he has the third best defense, compared to the ninth in the last version, and the “Tigers” maintained the sixth position among the strongest offensive lines over the two seasons, For the goal difference jumping from “+1” to “+14”. It was not surprising that the two teams appeared with two contradictory faces also outside the “Saudi borders”, where the “Mecca Knights” lost their continental dream in front of the Iraqi air force in the Asian attaché, while the “World Cup” was reached. The final of the Arab Champions League, which is expected to take place next August, against Moroccan Raja.