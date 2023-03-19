Gedda, Red Bull mechanics at work on Perez’s RB19

Perhaps the negative surprises for Red Bull didn’t end there. After several replacements of components during the weekend (gearbox and battery for Sergio Perez, gearbox for Max Verstappen) and the breakage of the axle shaft which will force the one-time champion to start from 15th position in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, another problem threatens to hamper the Milton Keynes team weekend. Perez’s mechanics are working hard in the pits on the rear of the Mexican’s RB19.

The photo of the mechanics

As colleague Albert Fabrega, who is on site, reports, “the mechanics are working furiously, with the engine just starting“.

Mecánicos working in the back of the coche de Checo Pérez. Hay prisa. Acaban de arrancar motor. Faltan 2h20 for climbing. Mechanics working on Checo Perez rear of the the car. They are in a rush. Engine started. 2h20 to the start. #f1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/VPIHD6at5O — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) March 19, 2023

Yesterday’s problems

It is possible that no new problems have arisen at Red Bull, but instead the alarm is due to the failure of the drive shaft in qualifying: having found the cause that ousted Verstappen from the fight for pole, it is normal that the world champions want to make sure that the same problem does not arise on the Mexican’s car, which will start in front of everyone at 6pm.