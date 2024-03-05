Towards another one-two

After double achieved in Bahrainuseful for starting the season in the best way and putting to rest – if only for a few hours – the controversies surrounding the team principal Christian Horner, Red Bull is ready for the second race of the season. The two RB20together with the rest of the Circus, will be on stage on the very fast Jeddah circuit where already in 2023 they achieved a dominant one-two.

On that occasion though Sergio Perez took the top step of the podium, started from pole position after a technical problem forced Verstappen to only manage a 15th place in qualifying. Precisely the Mexican, who often shone with the Red Bull on city tracks, has thrown down the gauntlet towards your teammate.

The words of Checo and Max

“I'm looking forward to going to Jeddah this weekend after the good team result in Bahrain – declared Perez – things weren't entirely perfect in the first race and there's still a lot to evolve with the car, but we have a good base to start from. This race is always very eventful and could be very close. Last year I achieved a great victory and I would like to repeat it“.

“The team played an excellent first race of the season – the comment of world champion Max Verstappen – and I can't wait to race in Jeddah. It is a high-speed circuit and tire degradation is less. It will also be a little warmer than Bahrain, then It will be interesting to see the difference in performance between all the teams, as the track layout is completely different. Last year was a good track for us, so hopefully we can do something similar and ensure a great performance for the team.”. However, we are sure that the Dutchman would like it reverse the positions compared to 2023.