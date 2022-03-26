There Haas seen in the debut race in Bahrain, in particular with Kevin Magnussen, he amazed the world of Formula 1, succeeding in the great feat of recovering from the back of the starting grid of the 2021 season to fifth position at the finish line of the first race of the 2022 world championship. However, the first day of free practice in Jeddah was not of the same tenor for the American team, which with the Danish driver found itself facing unexpected problems, so much so that it practically had to experience both sessions on Friday as a spectator. In PL1 one has emerged hydraulic leak (2 laps), while in the further PL2 mechanical problems they stopped in the Magnussen garage after just 13 laps. Better went to Mick Schumacher, who crossed the line 49 times, getting thirteenth as the final result.

Kevin Magnussen (20th, 1’32.344): “Doing a few laps was not ideal, but in the ones I completed the car was not bad. I hope for more consistent PL3 ​​tomorrow. The goal is to do a few more laps, then dedicate myself to qualifying and then prepare for the race, taking advantage of Mick’s free long runs experience. The track is fantastic and at very high speed, there will be a lot of action and I can’t wait to get back on the road ”.

Mick Schumacher (13th, 1’31.169): “We have learned good things. Obviously not having both cars running was a shame, so we hope to improve. Overall we understood what we have available as a package, it’s up to us to put it all together “.

Gunther Steiner (team principal): “It wasn’t the perfect day, but we can recover tomorrow if we have a good day. It could have been better because Kevin had too many technical problems with the car, but we are working on it and will fix them. Mick, on the other hand, did a solid job ”.