The last Formula 1 Grand Prix, held on the dangerous and very fast Saudi track in Jeddah, gave more than a scare to fans of the Circus. In addition to the controversial story of the missile that on Friday, during PL1, had hit an Aramco structure located about 10 km away from the circuit, in fact, even the qualifying on Saturday had caused moments of strong apprehension for the accident that involved during Q2 Mick Schumacher. The German from Haas had in fact suddenly lost control of his VF-22 after jumping on a curb and crashing at over 240 km / h against the walls of the Jeddah runway.

Official data reported by the same American team spoke of a impact of about 33G on the pilot’s body. Fortunately Schumacher came out almost unscathed from the crash, although as a precaution he did not take part in Sunday’s race. Initially, however, the 2020 Formula 2 champion had made everyone worry, staying for a long time inside the cockpit without trying to get out and without apparently giving radio communications about his conditions. It was only after several minutes of waiting that it became clear that the son of the seven-time F1 world champion was actually doing relatively well.

Recently speaking with Sky Deutschland Schumacher then revealed the thoughts that had led him to initially stay inside the wrecked car, even though he knew in that way to make people close to him worry. “At first I didn’t want to go out because I knew there would be other cars behind me“explained the German. “As a result, I just checked to see if everything was okay”, he added. Other than staying in the car, Schumacher was not speaking on the team radio, which further fueled his concerns. The problem in that case, however, was precisely there radio, that no longer worked. “He had probably cut something. I really wanted to warn that I was fine ”.