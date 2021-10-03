Bombed, attacked from all sides and besieged by the military, the inhabitants of Jebel Marra live isolated from the world. However, unlike other Darfurians, these rebels are not starving: the water-rich mountains produce thousands of fruit trees and livestock graze freely.

At the start of the civil war in 2003, Khadiya left everything behind. Sudanese soldiers destroyed her village and killed her husband, after which she took up arms to defend her people. From there he could see the Jebel-Marra Massif, which supplied a lot of food to the entire territory.

“I dreamed of being able to visit that place and later I found out that the Government had attacked it, both children and adults, they killed black people, that’s why I came to fight”, today she is one of the warriors of the ALS, the Liberation Army from Sudan.

The ALS controls the mountains of the Massif, a region in which some 300,000 people live, many of them fled from the actions of the Government, accused before the International Criminal Court of war crimes against its population.





In this place, many civilians and soldiers from side and side have died, but with the ALS control over the territory, an oasis of food and water in the country, many civilians feel protected from the military actions of the State.