Jebel Jais recorded the lowest temperature in the country this morning. It is 11.3 degrees Celsius.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 11.3 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 03:45 UAE local time, according to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology on the X platform.