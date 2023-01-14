Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah has completed a number of development projects and infrastructure facilities for the summit of Jabal Jais, providing thousands of visitors, citizens and residents, with a unique experience to enjoy the picturesque nature while climbing to the mountain summit, with ease and ease in light of the modern infrastructure and development in public road network. The department indicated that the implemented projects included a number of roads and paths of high quality and international standards, as well as the expansion of paths, the addition of traffic signs that set speeds, and other indicative ones to alert and warn while driving on this elevated road, in addition to planning paths, paving, paving, raising the efficiency of roads, and lighting them with modern technologies. It is powered by solar energy and saves electricity by up to 60% of the energy consumed.

Engineer Khaled Fadl Al-Ali, Director General of the Public Services Department in Ras Al-Khaimah, said: “The road leading to the top of Jabal Jais is the most important tourist site in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, and the department is keen to adopt comprehensive plans for the development and advancement of this vital mountain road, in cooperation And coordination with the various concerned authorities to provide the best types of service to the public and visitors.

He mentioned that the department is keen to inspect the road and write down all the needs in order to start providing it with the important and basic elements that achieve the security and comfort of users and traffic safety, including the periodic renewal and maintenance of the indicative panels, as the Public Works Agency has recently installed 235 new traffic panels, 10 traffic lights, and 20 panels with the names of areas. .

He added: «The Corporation carried out marking work on the sidewalks in Jabal (Jais) in 2021 with a total of 793.95 square meters, and 2686.35 square meters during the year 2022, and the teams concerned with road development will also install various new indicative signs in the region as soon as the Wadi Haqil Road ends. during the current year.”

He revealed that the number of vehicles or visitors who visited the Jebel Jais area during the years 2020-2021 amounted to 1,450,146 vehicles, divided as follows: the number of vehicles in 2021 amounted to 745,088 vehicles, and the number of vehicles that went to the mountain road in the past year 2022. 705,058 vehicles.

He pointed out that in 2017, 60 LED lighting poles powered by solar energy were installed to illuminate the various resting areas in Jebel Jais, and in 2019 40 LED lighting poles powered by solar energy were installed to illuminate the remainder of the new Jebel Jais road.

And he continued: «In 2022, we have the Wadi Haqil Road project that extends from Emirates Street, entering the popular Wadi Haqil until it reaches Jabal (Jais) Road, and 255 lighting poles and 520 energy-saving LED lighting have been installed, as electric energy is saved by up to 60 percent. % of the energy consumed.

Elements of traffic safety

For his part, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al-Khaimah Police, said: “The road leading to the Jabal (Jais) area witnesses a great turnout from citizens, various nationalities, and Arab and foreign tourists throughout the year, due to the picturesque nature of this important site. And a unique and unique climatic atmosphere, which contributes to attracting thousands of visitors, and the road contains the highest elements of traffic safety, in accordance with international specifications that achieve road security and the safety of users and visitors.

He added: “Ras Al Khaimah Police, after coordination and continuous cooperation with the Department of Public Services, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and the Municipal Department in the emirate, is heading to develop studied plans and find services that will enhance and raise the level of security and safety on this mountain road.”

He stated that traffic and patrols are keen to carry out field visits directed to this mountainous area to inspect the requirements and elements of traffic safety, in coordination with the concerned authorities, inspect the traffic situation, follow up the traffic on the roads and the indicative and traffic signs that the road and users need to infer and replace others as needed, and set speeds Roads and tracks, identifying the extent to which these elements achieve smooth movement of vehicles, and taking into account the observations of road users.

exceptional efforts

Citizen visitors praised the exceptional efforts made on the road leading to the top of Jabal Jais, which provides safe services to reach the various areas of this important tourist attraction in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Citizen Hassan Al-Shehhi said: “The summit of Jess Mountain has become one of the tourist sites that receive clear attention from the government of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ali Al Shamsi said: “The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah pays remarkable attention to various tourist sites, foremost of which is the road leading to the summit of Jabal Jais, where the region has witnessed comprehensive development by providing the latest systems in lighting paths, expanding roads, ensuring that road signs are clear, and paying attention to cleanliness.” And finding rest houses and other tourist facilities that raise and enhance the tourism status of this important shrine in the country.