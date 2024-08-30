According to a press release issued by the group on Friday, these figures came as a result of the port recording strong performance during the first half of 2024, handling 7.3 million containers, an increase of 3.9 percent year-on-year, which is linked to an increase in the flow of cargo from major Asian markets; such as China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), which now hosts nearly 10,500 companies, continues to attract leading global companies, contributing to increased trade volumes and economic diversification.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “For over 45 years, Jebel Ali Port has been a key enabler of trade growth and economic growth in Dubai and the region. As one of the largest and most efficient ports in the world, Jebel Ali Port is the cornerstone of our global network, contributing significantly to Dubai’s ambitious economic vision and boosting regional trade.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, GCC, said: “Jebel Ali Port’s new record achievement embodies our commitment to excellence in global trade. We look forward to further growth in the future, driven by our continued efforts to strengthen our global network and the promising trade opportunities that the UAE has established with other countries.”

Jebel Ali’s growth is part of DP World’s broader global success, with total handling volumes reaching 42.58 million TEUs in the first half of this year, an increase of 6.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

The UAE’s initiatives to boost bilateral trade through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements have contributed to increasing bilateral trade volume, thanks to lower customs tariffs, enhanced market access and trade relations with global partners.

Recent trade agreements with Chile, Mauritius, Colombia and the Republic of Korea indicate further growth in container traffic through Jebel Ali Port.